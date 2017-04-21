Funeral service will be held April 22, 2017; 12 Noon at Faith Hope Baptist Church Abbeville, LA for Aniya Deshae Green. Interment will be held in St Paul’s Cemetery Abbeville, LA. Rev. B. K. Stevens.

Aniya Deshae Green was born in August 25, 2016 to Erica McCoy and Demond Green at Women’s and children in Lafayette. She departed her life on Friday April 14, 2017 at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. Aniya leaves to cherish her loving memories her parents Erica McCoy and Demond Green; one sister Demitisha Prejean of Lafayette, LA; two brothers Demond Darby and Desmond Darby of Virginia. Grandmothers Clara McCoy and Carla Green of Abbeville, LA; Grandfathers Grady Mitchell and Clifton Green Jr. of Abbeville, LA. And a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a host of relatives.

Wake service will be held on Saturday April 22, 2017; from 8am until the time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. 218 N. St Valerie Street, LA 70510.