December 27, 1927 ~ May 13, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ann Greene Meaux, 91, who died Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Greene Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services.

The Meaux family would like to thank her caregivers and Acadian Hospice for their love and compassion during this time.

She is survived by her three sons, Wade Meaux and his wife, Nancy of Broussard, Dale Meaux and his fiancé, Bonnie of Cow Island, and Neil Meaux and his wife, Claudette of Meaux; one daughter, Kim and her husband, Julius Thibodeaux of Meaux; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Meaux of Rayne; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Hiyo” Meaux; one son, Ronald Roy Meaux; her parents, Hampton Greene and the former Ozite Broussard; her brother, Farrel Greene; her sister, Wanda Latiolais; and her daughter-in-law, Gale Meaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.