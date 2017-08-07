ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna B. Romero, 83, will be 3:00PM Tuesday August 8, 2017 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Tuesday August 8th from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 1:00PM.

Anna, born in Maurice and a resident of Erath passed away Sunday August 6, 2017 in her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years Wiley Romero of Erath; her children Karleen R. Hebert and husband Floyd of Erath, Jean Romero and wife Angela of Delcambre, and Shane Romero and fiancée Yvonne Berthelot of Erath; 3 grandchildren, Danielle H. Daigle and husband Josh of Lafayette, Kaile Stoute and husband T.J. of Delcambre, and Kyle Romero and fiancée Coti LeBlanc of Delcambre; 4 great grandchildren Brilee, Jacques, Amelie, and Arielle.

She was preceded by parents, Leonce and Amelie Broussard, a brother Lurby Broussard, a sister Verna Mae Broussard Viator, and an infant grandson.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Jean Romero, Shane Romero, Kyle Romero, Floyd Hebert, Josh Daigle, and T.J. Stoute

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers Penny Solet, Sandy Irwin, Janet Hollier, Hospice of Acadiana, and NSI Nursing Specialties.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.