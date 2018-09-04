DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Anna Barras Viator, age 84, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Monday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday from 8:00 am until service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Anna passed away on Sunday, September 02, 2018 at Maison Du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 10, 1934 to the late Paul and Lilli Landry Barras, Anna was one of 6 children. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Anna faithfully served the church through the St. Anne’s Alter Society and by offering her time to completing a Holy Hour every week. A proud supporter of the town of Delcambre, Anna was especially dedicated to the Delcambre Panthers. She bled orange and black and fiercely cheered on any and all Delcambre sports teams. Every morning she would make no less than three pots of coffee to share with anyone who wanted to stop by and visit. Her easy going nature, good humor, and sincere compassion touched many people’s lives and she will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie V. Comeaux and husband Kim, Penny Viator, and Christy V. Landry and husband John all of Delcambre; brothers, Darrel Barras and Gerald Barras; half siblings, Rose Mary Delahoussaye, Lilly Barras, and Felix Kent Barras; grandchildren, Leah C. Falgout and husband Jason, Quentin Comeaux and wife Heidi, Lanie Segura Harrell and husband Chuck, Brye Segura, Jonathan Landry, and Shari Landry; and great grandchildren, Ali Rae Falgout ,Zeb Falgout, Huck Comeaux, Sully Comeaux, and Hayden Harrell.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Adras “A.J.” Viator; daughters, Lynette Viator and Sherry Viator; parents, Paul and Lilli Landry Barras; step-mother, Elrina Barras, brother, Donald Barras; sisters, Mona Fae Barras and Belva B. Landry; and half-brothers, John Barras and Vernon Barras.

Pallbearers will be John Landry, Jonathan Landry, Quentin Comeaux, Jason Falgout, Darcy Delcambre, and Drake Landry.

Honorary pallbearer will be Zeb Falgout.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of Maison Du Monde and Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and support. Also, to the friends and family who visited Mrs. Viator at the nursing home, your presence there made all the difference.

