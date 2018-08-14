ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Anna Benoit Darby, 83, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church with Father Buddy Breaux officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 5:00PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 8 AM until the time of the services.

A native of Sunset and a resident of Erath Mrs. Darby died at 1:15 PM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at her residence.

She was a devote Catholic with strong faith in God and her family. She also loved to do embroidery, crochet, quilting, working in her garden, and decorating for holidays.

She is survived by a son, Richard James Darby and Christy Romero of Erath; seven daughters, Connie Theriot and her husband Keith of Lafayette, Dianne Veronie and her husband Carl of Lafayette, Deborah LaCoste and her husband Wade LaCoste, Sr. of Erath, Nita Clement and her husband Cardell of Erath, Vicky Renard and her husband Dean of Erath, Annette Trahan and her husband Mike of Ocean Springs, MS, and Celeste Darby of Maurice; twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ashton Darby; her parents, Ulysse and Nita Menard Benoit; three brothers, Hubert Benoit, Felix Benoit, and Augustine Benoit; a sister, Mary Dupont; a grandchild, Wade “Pete” LaCoste, Jr.; a great great grandchild, Anna Grace LaCoste; and her beloved pet, “Sweetie”.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Trahan, Richard Darby, Keith Theriot, Christopher LaCoste, Brandon Clement, and Sierra Cherrie.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christy Romero, Sierra Cherrie, Jenee Creighton, Danette Delahoussaye, Fr. Buddy Breaux, and Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.