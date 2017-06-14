February 15, 1930 ~ June 12, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Anna L. Bourque, 87, who died Monday, June 12, 2017 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Mire Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Lursie J. Bourque, Sr. and his wife, Marie of Indian Bayou; one daughter, Joyce and her husband, Roland P. Harrington of Kaplan; three sisters, Dorothy McDaniel, Edith Roy, and Anna Mae Leonard; two brothers, Lester Broussard and Maurice Broussard; four grandchildren, Lursie J. Bourque, Jr., Rocky Joseph Bourque, Dusty Bourque, and Linda Bourque; and ten great grandchildren, Chelsie, Gabrielle, Brieonna, Tyler, Landin, Coy, and Angel Bourque, Jayden, Nicholas, and Arianna Gott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bourque, Sr.; one son, Joseph Bourque, Jr.; one daughter, Janet Marie Bourque; her parents, Rudolph Broussard and the former Avia Duhon; and one baby brother.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 3:00 PM until the procession departs for the church on Wednesday with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Bourque family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.