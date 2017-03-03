October 24, 1925 ~ February 26, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel honoring the life of Annabelle Robinson Clement, 91 years old, who died on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Lafayette. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

Annabelle was a graduate of Xavier Prep and Xavier University of New Orleans were she earned her undergraduate degree in French and English. She also received her graduate degree in guidance counseling. She did additional post graduate work at University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Annabelle worked for the Vermilion Parish School Board for 30 years at Herod High School as a teacher and guidance counselor and a parent involvement supervisor with the Follow-Through Program. In this capacity, she helped many people become teachers and aides by attending classes at ULL. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Ladies of Auxiliary 4th degree, and the Lions Club. Annabelle was on the board at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and the Council on Aging for Vermilion Parish.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte and her husband, Snowden I. McKinnon, Jr. of Baton Rouge; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and her godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clement; her parents, Anderson Robinson and the former Hattie LaPointe; and her brother, Junior Stroud.

The family would like to thank the staff of Acadian Ambulance, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Lafayette General Medical Center, and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Lafayette. They also want to thank her neighbors, caregivers, family, and friends for their care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel, on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

