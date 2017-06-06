Annette LeBlanc Hebert, 69, of Abbeville passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 4, 1947 to the late Dudley and Daisy Babineaux LeBlanc. Visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm.

A rosary will be recited in the funeral home on Wednesday at 5:00 pm with prayer services to follow by Youth Leader, Rene Armentor.

Interment will be held privately at a later date.Annette was a fun loving person who loved the simple life of country living.

She enjoyed going to the casino with her daughter and daughter-in-law, playing bingo at the ABL Hall, and opening up a deck of cards to play Bourré with family and friends.

Annette especially liked to watch WWE wrestling on Monday and Thursday nights.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving children, Troy Simon and husband Carl of Abbeville, Dwayne Hebert and wife Teresea of Sulphur, Shaun Hebert of Sulphur, Ronald “Ronnie” Hebert, Jr. and wife Rebecca “Becky” of Maurice, and Glenda Williams of Delcambre; eighteen grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Walter Williams; great granddaughter, Karalena Manuel; parents, Dudley and Daisy LeBlanc; brother, Chester LeBlanc; and sisters, Audrey Mae Hebert, Anna Dean LeBlanc, Mary Jane Calais, and Glenda Faye LeBlanc.

To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visitwww.evangelinefuneralhome.com.