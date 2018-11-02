ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Annie Lou Landry Rodrigue, 89, will be held at 1:30PM on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Mrs. Rodrigue died at 6:30AM on All Souls Day surrounded by her family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, The Ladies Altar Society, and Vermilion Homemakers Club. Mrs. Annie was a proud mother, homemaker, and artist who enjoyed playing bouree with her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing crafts such as crochet, making bows, and making Christmas ornaments. She also enjoyed the ten years she worked as a cafeteria worker at Erath High School and working as a volunteer at Abbeville General Hospital.

She is survived by three sons, Myron Rodrigue and his wife Leigh of Maurice, Randall Rodrigue and his wife Faye of Henry, and Todd Rodrigue and his wife Anna of Lafayette; two daughters, Billie Landry and her husband Earl of Erath and Christine Rodrigue of Erath; a brother, Corbet Landry of Nederland, TX; two sisters, Dossie LaBove of Port Arthur, TX and Bessie Jane Perrin of Erath; fourteen grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayward J. Rodrigue; her parents, Calice and Elda Broussard Landry; a sister, Ditsie Dronet; and a grandson, Coby Jude LeBlanc.

Serving as pallbearers will be Vance Landry, Jacob Landry, Grant Rodrigue, Cory Rodrigue, Adam Rodrigue, and Kade Theunissen.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.