August 20, 1946 ~ November 29, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Annie Lou Romero Sellers, 72, who died Thursday, November 29, 2018 at her residence. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent will officiate the service.

She is survived by her husband, Marion Joseph Sellers; two sons, Scotty Sellers and Shannon Sellers and his wife Sabrina; three granddaughters, Katlyn Sellers, Zoe Sellers and Kinsley Sellers; three brothers, Warren Romero, Dudley Romero, Jr. and Kenneth Romero; and one sister, Dorothy Meaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley J. Romero, Sr. and the former Nona Touchet; one son, Bryan K. Sellers; one brother, Johnny Romero and two sisters, Betty LeBlanc and Susan Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.