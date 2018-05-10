Annie Lou Weekly Broussard Black

May 3, 1939 ~ April 30, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Annie Lou, 78, who passed away peacefully at Brian Center East in Hickory, North Carolina, with her loving daughter, Cheryl by her side. She will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Garnett of Hickory, NC and her husband Bret; brother, Calvin John Weekly and his wife Kim of Abbeville; and two grandchildren, Charlie and Grace Garnett of Hickory, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Roland Broussard, Sr.; son, Joseph Roland Broussard, Jr.; and parents, Lawrence Weekly and the former Lydie M. Segura.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.