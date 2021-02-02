Annie Mae Duhon

Tue, 02/02/2021 - 8:42am

Annie Mae Duhon, 95, passed away on January 29, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy, LA on February, 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 9:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be recited in the church at 10:30 AM.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Duhon family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

