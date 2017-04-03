NEW IBERIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Annie Romero Gisclair, 89, who passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Jeanerette.

Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7:00 PM Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM.

A native of Erath and a lifelong area resident, Mrs. Gisclair was born on March 8, 1928 to the late Aurelie and Melasie Guillotte Romero. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and her hobbies included cooking and sewing. Mrs. Gisclair especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, Paul Gisclair and wife Anastasia of New Iberia, Charles Gisclair and wife Mary Kay of Coteau; daughter, Maxine Gisclair Worsham and husband Dennis of New Iberia; grandchildren, Andrew Gisclair, Matthew Worsham and spouse Tayler, Timothy Worsham, Alex Gisclair, Blake Gisclair, Scott Worsham, Sarah Worsham; and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Maxie Gisclair; brothers, Edmar Romero, Edias Romero, Joseph “Joe” Romero, Antoine Romero; and a grandson, Michael Worsham.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Gisclair, Alex Gisclair, Matthew Worsham, Timothy Worsham, Blake Gisclair, and Charles Gisclair.

Honorary pallbearers include Scott Girouard, Shelton Romero, Weston Romero, Ed Romero, Jimmy Romero, and Billy Romero.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Eva Rollins, Janet August, Carolyn Francis, and her special friend Claudia Bienvenu.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or to Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.

