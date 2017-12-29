January 02, 1926 ~ December 28, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Annie Trahan Guidry, 91, who died Thursday, December 28, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Annie is survived by her husband, Joseph “Jay” Guidry of Abbeville; two daughters, Kim Guidry of Abbeville and Tina Guidry Miller and her husband Cody of Abbeville; and a granddaughter, Lacy Miller Dennies and her husband Jenson of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Trahan and the former Elize Vincent; son, Timothy Paul Guidry; brother, Bradley Trahan; and a sister, Nellie Trahan Mouton.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, December 29, 2017 from 9:30 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 11:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Annie’s family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Guss Ingraldi, Dr. Lahasky, Dr. Cain, Concept of Care Home Health, and Hospice of Acadiana for the care and compassion given to Annie.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.