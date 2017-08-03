ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Antoine “T-Will” Wilmer Green will be celebrated 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church – 101 N. Leonard Street. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Father Greg Cormier will be the Celebrant.

Antoine Green (71) a long-time resident of Erath passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at home surrounded by his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories of a life well-lived, his step-children, Cornelius Darby (Wayne), Sharon Parker (Elliott), Patrick Linton (Kennedi Shelvin); his step grandchildren, Laderick Linton, Lamar Linton, La Juan Linton, La’Daisha Campbell, La’Kira Campbell; his nieces April Austin, and her children, Amber, Tyler, Dylan, Joshua, Kennedi, Alphonsine Green of Port Arthur, TX; sister-in-law Bernita Green, special nephew Leroy Duffy of Lafayette, LA; a special cousin, Patricia Mitchell of Abbeville, LA; two god-children, Herman Lee Simon, David Perro, neighbors, Rudy & Mary Dronet.

He was preceded in death by his companion, Gladys Mae Guidry Joseph, his parents, Nelson Green and Alphonsine Simon Green; brothers, Nelson Green Jr. and John Green, and sister, Elzina Green Austin.

Visitation will take place Friday, August 4, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until 1:45 P.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street.