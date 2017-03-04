June 15, 1934 ~ March 4, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 6, 2017 at St. James Church honoring the life of Antoine Ullis Barras, 82 years, who died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Antoine Barras, Jr., Joseph Guidry, Seth Trahan, Bubba Boudreaux, Nicolas Barras and Dale Luquette. Honorary pallbearers will be Jude Broussard, Clougest Boudreaux, Jr. and Irby Roy.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Audrey Luquette Barras; son, Antoine Barras, Jr. and his wife Mary; daughters, Andrea Barras, Stephanie Boudreaux and her husband Clougest "CJ" and Darlene Broussard and her husband Jude; brothers, Roland Barras and Phillip Barras; sisters, Elina East, Isabelle Credeur, Mary LeBouef, Alberta Dore and Mona Leleux; ten grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Barras and the former Lorena Reaux; brothers, John LB Barras, Wade Francis Barras, Paul Demas Barras; grandchildren, Rory Barrett Boudreaux, Pierre Demas Guidry, and Jamie Christopher Prejean; great granddaughter, Olivia Ann Boudreaux; and greatgreat granddaughter, Elaine Langlinais.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 5, 2017 from 12:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Monday, March 6, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care for their care and support and a heartfelt thanks to his main caregiver Shelly Moran and also Mia Broussard for the care they provided to Mr. Antoine in his time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.