March 30, 1922 ~ March 18, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Antoinette Rose Nassar, 95, who died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Francis Bickford, III, Michael John Bickford, Michael James Daly, Jr., Anthony A. Daly, Christopher Paul Gautreaux, and Nicholas Todd Gautreaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle M. Daly, David Meaux, Roman Gautreaux, Carlos Gautreaux, and Jayson J. Hebert.

It is time to celebrate a life of a very unique and tremendous individual. She was full of love and affection and had respect for everyone’s unique strengths. She was proud of her Itailian and LeBanese heritage and had a deep sense of loyalty and love for her family whom she was especially proud of. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her two daughters, Leona A. Martin and husband Robert of Lafayette, and Freida Michele Ancona; twin brother, Michael Rosario Nassar of Metairie; sister, Freida N. Broussard of Abbeville; son-in-law, Paul Allen Gautreaux of Meaux; ten grandchildren, Michael James Daly, Jr. and wife Michelle of Lawtell, Kyle Martie Daly of Lafayette, and Anthony Albert Daly and wife Haily of Lafayette; Francis Edward Bickford III of TX, Michael John Bickford of Lafayette, Natalie Antionette Gautreaux Hebert and husband Jayson of Meaux, Christopher Paul Gautreaux and wife Lisa of Maurice, Nicholas Todd Gautreaux and wife Lynne of Meaux, Carlos Jude Gautreaux and wife Melissa of New Orleans, and Roman Joseph Gautreaux and wife Elisabeth of TX; twenty-six great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Namatala Nassar and the former Rosalie Fererra; daughter, Rosalie Ancona Gautreaux; infant granddaughter; infant great grandson, Clay Christian Hebert; infant sister, Marie Grace Nassar; and brothers, Nassar N. Nassar, Naheem George Nassar, and Joseph Stanley Nassar.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 12:30 PM until time of services.

The family would like to thank, Linda Hebert, Lester Hebert, Ginger LeBlanc, Betty Vaughn, Delores Hebert, and Pat Bertrand for their loving care and support during their mother’s/grandmother’s time of need. We would like to also thank her doctors, Michael Beraud, M.P.A.P., Kenneth E. McCarron. M.D., and Frank Bacque Urologist, M.D.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA, 70503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.