April 9, 1923 ~ February 7, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Aon Duhon Broussard, 94, who died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

She is survived by her sisters, Rita D. Schexnayder of Crowley and Lula Mae D. Bijeaux of Lafayette; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery H. Broussard; parents, Romain Duhon and the former Edna Marie Guillot; sisters, Inez D. Suire of Kaplan, Agnes D. Gaspard of Lafayette, Francis Duhon, and Mames Duhon; brothers, Adam J. Duhon of Lafayette, and two infant brothers.

