July 23, 1944 ~ March 4, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Arlene Marie Henry Faulk, 73, who died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at her residence. Francis Plaisance with the Abbeville Church of Christ will officiate the service.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Joseph Faulk; son, Derrick Faulk and his wife Tammy; daughter, Crystal Abshire and her husband Herbert; brother, Floyd Henry and his wife Nona; and grandchildren, Madison Faulk, Mason Faulk, Trey Abshire and Elyse Abshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Henry and the former Zulu Mae Bonvillian; and brothers, Shelby Henry, Johnny Henry, Carroll Henry and Stanley Henry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM; Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

