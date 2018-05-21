December 22, 1949 ~ May 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, honoring the life of Arnold “Pete” James Lege, 68, who died Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A Massof Christian Burial along with inurnment will be held at a later date.

“Pete” was born and raised on the marshlands and supported the preservation of the wetlands. He was a gator hunter, fur trapper and boat operator who loved the outdoors and traveling. He was proud to be a third-generation employee with the McIlhenny Company. His grandchildren were his life he was always there to support them. He was involved with the Vermilion Parish 4-H for many years following his granddaughters; whether it be showing cattle, choir or dance recitals. His “Alabama” family will miss him dearly; especially his cooking, huge hugs and picking nature.

“Pete” is survived by his wife, Peggy B. Lege; two sons, Corey James Lege and his wife Angelle (Broussard), and Chad Paul Lege and his wife Nikki; daughter, Christy Duhon and her husband Guy; four brothers, Paul Lonnie Lege and his wife Valla, George Berton Lege, Robert Leland Lege and his wife Becky; and John Barry “Chop” Lege; two sister, Nettie Marie Lege Detraz and her husband Daniel, and Cheryl Jane Lege Elbers and her husband Don; five grandchildren, Fallon Lege, Emma Lege, Madison Duhon, Molly Mae Duhon and Camille Bourque; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Leon “Pierre” Lege and the former Emilie Veazey; one brother, Wilton Ray Lege; one sister, Brenda Ruth Lege; and sister-in-law, Margaret Lege.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM.

In remembrance of “Pete” and in lieu of flowers, the Lege Family suggests memorial contributions be made to L.S.U. Ag Center, Vermilion 4-H Foundation, 401 S. Saint Charles St., Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.