December 30, 1956 - September 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church for Arnold Morton, 60, who passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at his home following a brief illness.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the church on Friday, September 15 from 12:00-12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Father Louis Richard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Gift bearers will be Chris, Stephanie (his goddaughter), Alex, Connor, and Remi Golden.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Arnold was born on December 30, 1956 in Abbeville, Louisiana where he resided his entire life. He was employed by the City of Abbeville for the past twenty-six years. He served as Superintendent of the Sewer Treatment Plant.

Arnold is survived by four brothers, Tim and his wife, Cheryl; Daniel “Buzz” and his wife, Lydia; Mark; and Joey and his wife, Catherine; and two sisters, Tina and her husband, Steven Ortego; and Ann and her husband, Gerald Melancon. He is also survived by six nieces, four nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Wanda Morton, and a nephew, David Ortego.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Robin Broussard of Hospice of Acadiana for her care and concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Acadiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.