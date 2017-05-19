Arnold Paul Brown

ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Arnold Paul “Lex” Brown 48, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Saint Mary Congregational Church with Rev. Kevin M.A. Williams, officiating.

He will await the resurrection at Saint Mary Congregational Church Cemetery in Gros Isle.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8:00 A.M. Saturday at the church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA, he passed at 7:59 A.M. Friday May 5, 2017 in Abbeville, LA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org