Arthur Joseph Guidry “Bob”

December 30, 1923 ~ January 23, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Arthur Joseph Guidry, 94, who died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

A WW II veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942 to 1946. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Staff Sargent. He later enlisted in the National Guard of the United States and was honorably discharged in 1948 as a Second Lietuenant Infantry in the Louisiana National Guard.

Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mildred Aube’ Guidry; four sons, Jerome D. Guidry and his wife Lisa, Authur David Guidry and his wife Cindy, Marvin P. Guidry and his wife Nanette, and Chris T. Guidry; two daughters, Kathleen G. Mire and her husband Kenneth, and Rachelle Guidry; thirteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elles Guidry and the former Palmyre Boudreaux; and sister, Virgie G. Latiolais LeBlanc.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Cody Guidry, Cole Guidry, Patrick Guidry, Sean Guidry, Christopher Snelling and Roger Muniz.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 1:00 PM.

A special appreciation and gratitude to Concepts of Care of Erath and in particular to Quentin “Bo” Worthy.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Acadiana and the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.