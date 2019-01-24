October 2, 1938 ~ January 23, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Audrey Ann Clark Hargrave, 80, who died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brent Duhon, Craig Duhon, Floyd LaPointe, Steven Thibodeaux, Tyler Duhon and Tristan Duhon.

Audrey is survived by her five children, Brent Duhon, Craig Duhon (Mary), Becky Duhon (Freddie), Tina LaPointe (Floyd), and Kim Thibodeaux (Steven); brother, Hollis Clark; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ednor Hargarve; parents, Oran Clark and the former Willa Trahan; son, Marcus Duhon; and brothers, Glenn Clark and Roland Clark.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 25, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.