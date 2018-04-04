Audrey Louise Lyons, age 91, died peacefully in her home on February 17, 2018 in Walnut Creek, California. Audrey Louise is survived by her son, Warren Leo Lyons, Jr., her daughter-in-law Pamela, grandson Noah and granddaughter Estathea.

Audrey Louise was born in Jennings, Louisiana on April 24, 1926, to parents Oscar Pogue Seeley, Sr. and Louise Newell Seeley. She was one of sixteen siblings and married Warren Leo Lyons Sr. from Abbeville, Louisiana and moved to New York City where they had their son.

She worked in retail sales for several department stores in New York City and Doylestown Pennsylvania including E. J. Korvettes for over thirty years.

Audrey Louise was a devout Catholic and attended Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Doylestown, PA for many years. She enjoyed reading, walking, taking care of her birds and dogs and cooking wonderful family meals.

A Rosary will be held will be held Friday April 20, 2018 at 9:30 AM in David Funeral Home, 2600 Charity St., with interment to follow at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery 515 Jacqulyn St.

A reception will follow at the The Meeting Place 800 Charity St. Abbeville LA. from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM.

Family and friends are invited to participate and asked to RSVP for the reception to warrenlyons@verizon.net or by contacting Warren at 215-787-7922.

Condolences may be sent to the Lyons family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral 2600 Charity St. 337-893-3777 is in charge of arrangements.