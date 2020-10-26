ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Audrey Mae Hebert Verret, 88, will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 27 from 8:00 AM until time of the services at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

“Nanny” was a long time resident of Erath where she was an avid cook, seamstress, crafter, and “counselor” to all who knew her. She worked for Diamond Crystal Salt Company at Jefferson Island as a cook and housekeeper at the guest house there. She then worked for Trappey’s Fine Foods in New Iberia as a secretary and store manager until her retirement. She then enjoyed home life in Erath with her adoring husband, “Snook.” There they raised a garden and cared for their nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her son, Wendell and his wife Karen Verret, of Broussard; one brother, Leroy Hebert and his wife Girlie, of Abbeville; one sister, Penny Montz and her husband, Rodney; one step grand-daughter, Karyn Veazey of Lafayette; one step grand-son Steven Veazey of Greenville, Mississippi; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Robert Verret, and her parents Jules and Eunice Hebert.

