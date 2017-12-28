Audrey Veazey

November 18, 1938 ~ December 26, 2017

Abbeville — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Audrey Elizabeth Angelette Veazey, 79, who died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

Audrey is survived by her children, Angela Hoffman (Gary), Julie Walker (Bo Jack), Yvette Veazey Davidson (Johnny), Jense Veazey (Karen), and Quang Doan (Thu Ha Huynh); grandchildren, Kelly Ryder (Cenia), Jerrod Veazey (Deborah), Beau Veazey (Rheanne), Jake Walker, Brittnie Romero (Clay), Kylie Veazey, Alyssa Veazey, Uyen Doan Chanhkongsinh (Keng), Truc Nhu Doan (Andrew), Joanne Doan Dinh (Dakto), Timothy Doan, and Duyen Nguyen (Vu Thanh Ho); great grandchildren, Gracie Veazey, Piper Veazey, Jenci Veazey, Keng James Thien Chanhkongsinh, Christian and Henry Robichaux, and Owen Huy Dinh; and sister, Vergis Pitre’.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Carson” Veazey; parents, Oliver Boniface Angelette and the former Nolia Terrebonne; and siblings, Leo Angelette, Olivia LeFort, Therese LaVasseur, Irma Dupont, and Doris Begnaud.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, December 29, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.