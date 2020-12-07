June 10, 1944 ~ December 4, 2020

ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church - Erath honoring the life of Aveneal Joseph Meaux Jr., 76, who died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Brian Goutierrez, Trey d’Augereau, Logan Issa, Ty Broussard, Jorge Villasenor, and Dylan Castille.

Aveneal was a devoted husband and father who loved his family deeply. He loved God and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where he was active with the Festivals des Famillies d’ Erath. He was a member of the Erath of Knights of Columbus #3872 and honorary member of the Erath volunteer Fire Dept. He was a verteran of the United States Navy. He worked for over 50 years for Bay City Ford which is now Courtesy Ford South.

Aveneal (Pop) as many called him was very well known and loved within the community and he will be truly missed!! Pop truly loved people and never met a stranger! One of the things that he really loved, were his gentleman’s suppers. He loved football and was a huge Saints, LSU, and UL fan.

He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 53 years, Dona of Abbeville; one son, Bobby Meaux (Lisa); two daughters, Shelly Meaux, and Tonya Goutierrez (Brian); one brother, Billy Meaux (Dianna); one sister Tina Hebert (Bobby); grandchildren, Keith, Mandy, Leah, Megan, Jacqulyne, Dylan, Trey, Kensie, Lena, Logan; twelve great grandchildren and one on the way; four godchildren, Shane Meaux, Sabrina Kelley, Logan Issa, and Kaitlynn Choate; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aveneal Meaux, Sr. and the former Lillian Sellers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Dorothy Schleicher; and brother-in-law, Robert Wismer.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM by Darryl Rabassa with the Erath- Knights of Columbus; Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

