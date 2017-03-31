ABBEVILLE – A Memorial Service for Ms. Azelie Aucoin Breaux, 81, will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, April 2, 2017 within her home in Leroy with Father Richard Broussard officiating.

A native of Belle River, Louisiana and a resident of Leroy, Ms. Azelie passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was the proud owner of Breaux’s Seafood Market and Processing Plant in Leroy, Louisiana where she was well known by numerous business associates and employees. She was also a Breast Cancer survivor of ten years. She enjoyed spending time at her camp at Bayou Jack, but her greatest enjoyment was being in the company of her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sisters, Laura Fontenot and Patricia Bergeron; two brothers, Albert and Steve Aucoin; her step children, B.J. Packer, Jr. and wife Mildred Packer, and Rodney and Terry Paul Ewing whom were very near and dear to her heart; five godchildren, Jules Daigle, Jr., Lisa Hebert, Steve Aucoin, Desiree Aucoin, and Micah Lombes; and her live in friend of 25 years Mr. Fulton Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilday and Ada Oliver Aucoin; and her two sisters, Carol Joy Aucoin and Laura Mae Daigle.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Mayra, Melissa, Colinda, Sandra, Mary, Hospice of Acadiana, and Dr. Brierre for their extraordinary care.

