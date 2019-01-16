July 16, 1953 ~ January 13, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Barbara Ann Gaspard Richardson, 65, who died Sunday, January 13, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services.

Barbara is survived by her son, James Richardson and his wife Brandi; daughter, Nichol Thibodeaux and her husband Robert; two brothers, Donald Gaspard and his wife Charlotte, and Paul Gaspard and his wife Yvonne; sister, Susan Vincent and her husband Laxcy, Sr.; five grandchildren, Taylor Thibodeaux, Lilley Bowen, Scott-Michael Richardson, Jacob Richardson, Blake Richardson and Andrew Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Dale Richardson; parents, Joseph Wilson Gaspard and the former Eugenie Blanchard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

