Barbara Chauvin Fung

September 30, 1943 ~ April 4, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Barbara Ann Chauvin Fung, 75, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery - Erath with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.

Barbara is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Fung; three daughters, Tonia Benoit and her companion, Paul Larry Boudreaux of Erath, Tammy Bellard and her husband Percy "Butch” of Lake Charles, and Terri Fung and her companion Louis "Noonie" Hebert of Erath; five grandchildren, Scotty Segura, Brandon Lee, Chrislynn Harrington, Austin Harrington and Shea Harrington; one great grandson, Brason Segura; and one sister, Verly Guidry and her husband Doyce of Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Whitney Chauvin and the former Edia Roy; and one brother, C.J. Joseph Chauvin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

