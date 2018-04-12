November 9, 1938 ~ April 9, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Barbara Manceaux Marceaux Herpin, 79, who passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Andre Bertrand, Chadd Touchet, John Bertrand, Danny Manceaux, Ted Manceaux, and Chris Manceaux. Lectors will be Andrea Marceaux, Caroline Touchet, and Lauren Touchet. Gift bearers will be Julie Bertrand, Emily Bertrand, Aubrey Meyers, and Avery Meyers.

She is survived by her son, Aubrey Marceaux, III of Kaplan; three daughters, Annette L. Marceaux of Kaplan, Suzanne and her husband, Chadd Touchet of Kaplan, and Jenny and her husband, John Bertrand, Jr. of Kaplan; two brothers, Danny Manceaux and his wife, Angela of Kaplan and Ted Manceaux of Kaplan; seven grandchildren, Amy E. Marceaux, Andrea N. Marceaux, Caroline Touchet, Lauren Touchet, Julie Bertrand, Emily Bertrand, and John Andre Bertrand, III; and two great grandchildren, Aubrey Lyn Meyers and Avery Elizabeth Meyers. v

She was preceded in death by her first husband, A.J. Marceaux, Jr.; her second husband, Jerome L. Herpin; her parents, Sidney Manceaux and the former Hilda Baudoin; and one sister, Maureene Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, April 13, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

