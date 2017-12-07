ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Barbara Meyers Marcotte, 75, will be held Friday December 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Henry. Fr. Manny Fernandez Pastor of St. John Evangelist will be officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday December 7, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Friday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath.

Barbara was a native and lifelong resident of Abbeville, she was a dedicated school teacher have worked a total of 37 years with the Vermilion Parish School system, where she spent 24 years as a teacher at JH William, and 13 years at Henry Elementary. She spent 10 years caring for her Mother, and six years babysitting for the loves of her life, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter Michelle Marcotte Reaux and her husband Dale; her grandchildren Lyndsay and her husband Benjamin Dubois, Jed and his wife Katie Reaux, and Ellie Reaux; her great grandchildren Nate and Evelyn Dubois, and Easton Reaux. She is also survived by her sister Judy and her husband Greg Hasemann; and her nephew Andrew and his wife Amy Hasemann.

Mrs. Marcotte was preceded in death by her parents Octa and Lola Mae Pullin Meyers.

Condolences may b e sent to the Marcotte family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. 337-893-3777 is in charge of arrangements.