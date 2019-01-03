Barbara Picard

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 4, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Barbara L. Picard, 88, who passed away on December 31, 2018.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Barbara retired after 30 years of service as a secretary at Maurice High School and North Vermillion. She served as Alderman and Mayor of Maurice for 31 years. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Barbara, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Ollie Landry and the former Bernadette Saunier.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth “Wibby” Picard; Caroline Picard; one son, Doug Picard; and grandson, Jordan Picard; sister-in-law, Laurence Landry; brother-in-law, Alfred Hatteberg; as well as 22 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul J. Picard; sister, Catherine Richard and two brothers, Ludovic “Don” Landry and Richard “Dickie” Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Picard, Warren Rost, Dr. Nathan Landry, Matt Broussard, Nicholas Broussard and Jonathan Broussard.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers, staff of St. Joseph Hospice, Sarah Begnaud, Angela Michelle Credeur, Monica Baxter, JoAnn Kebodeaux and Dionne Kubin for all of their help in our time of need.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Picard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.