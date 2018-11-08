Barbara S. Vincent

March 7, 1947 ~ November 6, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Barbara Suire Vincent, 71, who died Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Gueydan Memorial Guest Home. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Vincent and his wife, Tammy of Maurice; her daughter, Valetia Vincent of Kaplan; her sister, Mary Jane Richard of Crowley; her two brothers, Clifford Suire of Nunez and Mayo Suire, Jr., of Forked Island; and six grandchildren, Jacque Vincent, Amie Vincent, Hayden Vincent, Hunter Vincent, Tyler Stelly and Kameron Stelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton J. Vincent; her parents, Mayo Suire and the former Louise Rung; one brother, Dewey Suire; and her sister, Rosetta Menard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.