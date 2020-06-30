August 26, 1949 ~ June 28, 2020

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Barbara Touchet Bourque, 70, who died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Maison De Lafayette. She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Rev. Johnathan Janise officiating the services.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

She was employed with Abbeville General Hospital as an office clerk for over 30 plus years.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 52 years, Purvis Bourque; four children, Kevin Bourque of Leroy, Frank Bourque and his wife Candie of Kaplan, Tina Duhon and her husband Joel of Kaplan, and Melissa Bourque of Maurice; fourteen grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanville and Thelma Touchet Dartez; and brother, Billy Dartez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Bourque family would like to express their gratitude to her nurses and caregivers at Maison de Lafayette for their compassion and kindness.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.