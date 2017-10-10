DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Barney Lee Viator, age 54, at 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre on Monday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 am until 2:30 pm.

Barney was born October 7, 1963 in New Iberia to Sandra Hicks Viator and the late Haywood Joseph Viator, and passed away on his birthday October 7, 2017, while celebrating with family.

Barney was a Postal worker with a career that spanned over three decades. During that time, Barney served as Union President for the past 18 years of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Outside of his work, Barney enjoyed spending time with his family traveling and visiting their favorite destinations. Many memories were made during the many cruises and Disney vacations with his family and grandchildren, and to other special places such as Gatlinburg and the Smokies, and the beach. Some of his favorite pastimes were going to the casino and horse races to watch his horses run, playing golf, and his Monday night poker game with his buddies. But above all, Barney’s greatest love was his family. He was dedicated to their care and cherished the time spent with them. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will be kept in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Julie LeBlanc Viator; his children, Brittany Duhon and husband Neil, Kailyn Viator and Taylor Viator; his two grandchildren whom he adored, Brynli Duhon and Hollin Duhon; his mother, Sandra Hicks Viator; his brother and sister, Eric Viator and wife Ellen Benoit, and Jenny Dubois and husband Vince; and his nieces and nephews, Kaci Lombas, Lexi Lombas, Alyssa Clement, Kyla Clement, Logan Viator (his Godchild), Austin LaFont, Connor Dubois and Kelsi Dubois.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Viator; his maternal grandparents, Barney Lee Hicks and Delores Bowers Hicks; and his paternal grandmother, Ella Armand Viator.

Serving as pallbearers are Connor and Vince Dubois, Logan Viator, Jamey Clement, Jean Romero and Josh Clark (his Godchild). His fellow Postal Employees will serve as honorary pallbearers.

To view the online obituary and video tribute, and to share your memories of Barney, please visit his page www.evangelinefuneralhome.com” www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre (337) 685-4434 is in charge of arrangements.