Funeral services will be held for Beatrice Bergeaux, 82, the former Beatrice Delahoussaye, Wednesday October 31, 2018 at 1 PM in David Funeral Home of Lafayette, with Deacon Waynard Boutte of St. Anne Catholic Church officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 30, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM, and will continue Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Interment will be at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Youngsville, Louisiana.

Beatrice was a native of Youngsville and lived most of her life in Lafayette. She was the proud owner/operator of B’s Lounge in Lafayette for over 20 years. She was an avid dancer and enjoyed Cajun dancing at La Poussiere Dancehall for many years. Ms. B passed away peacefully at Pelican Point Nursing Home on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Survivors include her two sons, Rudy Romero and his wife, Anna, of Milton; Alvin Romero and his wife, Michelle, of Erath, LA.; five grandchildren Melanie Romero Landry and her husband Joey, Ricky (Romero) Scarce, Alvin J. Romero, Jr., Kristen Romero, Lacie Romero Fontenot and her husband Jared; two step granddaughters Angelle Roberts Miller and Brittney Howell; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Delahoussaye; and her husband, Lee Bergeaux.

Pallbearers will be Joey Landry, Jared Fontenot, Ricky (Romero) Scarce, Brock Neveu, Bryce LaFleur, and Braylon LaFleur. Honorary pallbearers will be Kristen Romero, Kylie Fontenot, and Kade Fontenot.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Pelican Point Nursing Home for their care during the past 5 years and Dr. Kemp Coreil, Nurse-Lauren, and CNA-Lisa, and all the caring staff at Hospice Compasus in her time of need.