DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Berle Thomas Pullin, age 65, at 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Tuesday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 9:00 am on Wednesday until service time.

A native of New Iberia and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Pullin passed away at 6:59 pm on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Shantel Pullin Neuville and husband Neil; three grandchildren, John Thomas Neuville, Carson Neuville and Isabella Neuville all of Loreauville; two sisters, Patricia Pullin Malcombe of Youngsville and Sonya Pullin Castille and husband Michael of New Iberia; one brother, Lambert Pullin and wife Carol of Delcambre; his nieces and nephews, Lance Malcombe, Lonnie Malcombe, Jamie Malcombe, Barry Malcombe, Julie Jackson, Kimberly Pullin Licatino, Danna Pullin, Courtney Castille Thibodeaux and Christopher Castille and his former wife, Charlene Peltier of New Iberia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lilly Delcambre Pullin; one sister, Darnell Pullin; nephew, Shannon Pullin; niece Jody Malcombe; maternal grandparents, Isadore and Edna Delcambre and paternal grandparents, Aubrey and Theozile Pullin.

Pallbearers will be John Thomas Neuville, Carson Neuville, Lance Malcombe, Lonnie Malcombe, Barry Malcombe, Christopher Castille, Mike LeBlanc and Tom Wiggins.

Memorial donations will be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his compassionate caregivers Catherine Strothers, Myrna Dooley, his sisters Sonya and Patricia and brother in law, Michael.

