ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Ms. Berteen Joiner is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 405 Duroq Street – Abbeville with burial in Faith Hope Cemetery in Gross Isle. Bishop B. K. Stevens will be officiating the service.

Berteen W. Joiner (88), a long time resident of Abbeville passed away on June 3, 2017 at her residence surrounded by family.

Berteen worked for Mr. & Mrs. Eugene (Marie) Minvielle for 60+ years and helping with the rearing of their children, Marie, Louise, and Eugene Minvielle, all whom she loved as her very own.

She was one of the founding members Faith Hope Missionary Baptist Church where she was faithful until the very end.

She was well known in the community and loved by all.

She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, William Fred Washington (Rita), Clyde Joseph Joiner (Christine), Donald & Ronald Sawyer, all of Abbeville, LA; one sister, Eldora Thomas, seven grandchildren, Beyonka Washington, Faith Joiner, Keyra W. Harrison, Lena Washington, Junius Derouen, Stella Derouen, and Michael Jacquet Jr., two great-grandchildren, Kamryn Washington and Oliver Harrison III; a godchild, Nicole G. Joseph, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Washington, Lillie W. Bowie, step father, William Bowie, her husband, Frank Joiner, Jr., sisters, Lillie W. Wright and Beverly B. Williams, one son, Israel Parker, Jr., grandson, Rashard Washington, aunts, Eldora S. Landry and Martha S. Perry; nephews, Anthony Roy Green and Johnny Taylor Sr.

Visitation will take place at the church Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.