March 21, 1963 - April 23, 2020

Beth Broussard Melebeck, passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. In view of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services, with immediate family only, will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Louis Richard and Father Donald Bernard presiding. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Beth was a lifelong resident of Abbeville, and a graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School. After high school she began working for Bank of Erath in the bookkeeping department and as a teller. She worked her way up through the chain of command of the bank becoming President of the bank on July 1, 2018. She was also a long-time board member of the Bank of Erath.

Beth was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church where she was a Eucharist Minister. She was on the Finance Committee for both St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and Vermilion Catholic High School.

She was a woman of great integrity and sterling character with moral and Christian principles that was evident in every role in her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to all who knew her.

Her greatest love was her family and she cherished her many friendships. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Melebeck; son, Aaron Melebeck and his wife, Mandy; brother, Michael P. Broussard; uncle, Paul G. Moresi, Jr.; aunt and Godmother, Virginia “Koddy” B. Young; niece and Goddaughter, Angelle Broussard; niece Gabriel Broussard; nephews, Adrian Broussard and Trey Coon; great-niece, Camille Bourque; and Godson, Spencer Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her son, Corey Rene Melebeck; father, Rene S. Broussard; mother, Lynn Moresi Broussard; and brother, Rene S. Broussard, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Beth to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Vermilion Catholic High School or Mt. Carmel Elementary School.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.