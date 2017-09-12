ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Betty Hartman Noel, 80, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Rev. Dave Rousse officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of the Kaplan area, Mrs. Noel died at 7:38 AM on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at her residence. For many years Mrs. Betty enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and dabbling in real-estate and rent houses.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joli Noel of Scott and Cherie S. Broussard and her husband Keith of Kaplan; four grandchildren, grandson Matthew and wife Jamie Bernard, granddaughters Parrish Broussard, Gabrielle Laughlin, and Baillie Broussard; three great grandchildren, Braxton Guilbeau, Connor Bernard, and Grayson Guilbeau; and one brother Bennie and wife Sue Hartman.

She was preceded in death by her Husband of 57 years Alton Noel; her parents, Roy Hartman Sr. and Lillian Duhon Hartman; brother Roy Hartman Jr.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, 610 W. Pinhook Rd. Lafayette La. 70503

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.