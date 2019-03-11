Betty LaPointe Cavalier

June 27, 1935 ~ March 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Betty June LaPointe Cavalier, 83, who died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Cavalier, Sr., Mark Cavalier, Jr., Brock Benoit, Cory Benoit, Andre Benoit and Taylor Benoit.

Betty is survived by her son, Mark Cavalier, Sr.; daughter, Sandy Cavalier and her companion Jason Hernandez; brother, Logan LaPointe; two sisters, Naida Rector and Jane Foegelle; grandchildren, Brock Benoit and fiancée Shawna C. Bouillion, Cory Benoit, Mark Cavalier, Jr. and his wife Tiffany, and Francis Cavalier and his wife Simone; great grandchildren, Andre Benoit and fiancée Claire Dugas, Cohen Benoit, Kelsey Benoit and fiancé Tre Jabbia, Taylor Benoit, Hadlie Benoit, Nathan Benoit, Bentley Cavalier and Alexander Cavalier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien Cavalier, Jr.; parents, Felix LaPointe and the former Mary Richard; daughter-in-law, Melanie Cavalier; grandchild, P.J. Cavalier, and sisters, Florence Breaux, Joyce Bares and Thelma Schexnider.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of services.

The family wishes to thank Bridgeway Hospice for their care, compassion and support.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.