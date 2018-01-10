August 8, 1943 ~ January 9, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Betty LeBlanc Broussard, 74, who died Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary B. Broussard of Erath and Christopher D. Brousssard of Erath; one daughter, Annette Broussard of Erath; four sisters, Helen and her husband, Ray Richoux of Kaplan, Judy and her husband, Mike Trahan of Abbeville, Ruby and her husband, Donald LeMaire of Kaplan, and Mary Harrington of Cow Island; five grandchildren, Kristie Fremin, Brock Moreno, Zach Moreno, Ross Broussard, and Brayden Broussard; and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald P. Broussard; her parents, Biel LeBlanc and the former Gertie Hargrave; and one brother-in-law, Randall Harrington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, January 12, 2018 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.