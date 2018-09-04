November 2, 1958 ~ September 1, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Beverly Ann Bourque, 59, who died Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Reverend Nicholas DuPre' will officiate the services. Burial will be held at a later date.

Beverly passed away after a long 10 month journey with cancer. Our family is very saddened at this time, but there were a few people that made this just a bit easier. I wanted to write to these few organizations and people to let them know how they’ve greatly impacted our family.

To Hospice of Acadiana, though this wasn’t an easy time for our family, your organization has made this experience run smoothly and made our pain just a bit more bearable.

Robin Broussard and Louise Young, the nurses that took extra time to give Bev the most tender care, thank you. During this journey, you also became friends with Bev. She adored you and loved you as if you were family. You ladies are priceless and your work does not go unnoticed. My family and I couldn’t thank you enough.

Of course a big thanks to Cashway Pharmacy of Abbeville for always supporting us through tough times. Tammy, Marissa, and the rest of the Cashway crew are a special group who give exceptional care to their customers.

My sweet sweet girls, Chasity, Ashley, and my of course my Husband Preston- I couldn’t have done any of this without you. Your self-less time and effort are appreciated beyond words. I love you all dearly and am eternally grateful for all you do for me.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Amy Journet and her husband Chris and Michelle Taylor and her husband Marcus; brother, John Bourque; sisters, Mary Miguez and her husband Preston and Margaret Bourque and Arnold Bob; grandchildren, Taylor Nicholas, Marcus Taylor Jr, Braxton Taylor, Blair Landry, Bailey Landry, Jeremih Landry, Kayde Nicholas and Koen Nicholas; and a great grandchild, Ryleigh Landry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bourque and the former Audrey Menard; son, Jimmy "Jimbo" Nicholas; paternal grandparents, Luke and Effie Menard; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Hortense Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2:00 PM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM.

