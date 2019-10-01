KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly Blanc Mire will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan, LA. Rev. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Kaplan Cemetery.

Beverly passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home in Kaplan. She was a longtime resident of Kaplan.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Marion Dale Mire of Kaplan; three sons: Leslie Mire and wife, Nora of Lafayette; Thad Mire and wife, Jana of Kaplan; and Leighton Mire and wife, Holly of Duson; daughter, Retanna Mire of Opelousas; special cousins, Jeanette Pertuit and husband, Wayne of Marrero; sister, Linda B. LeMaire and husband, Leo of Kaplan; brother, Howard Blanc, Jr. of Morgan City; sister-in-law, Shirley Bourque and husband, Donald of Kaplan; brother-in-law, Gerald C. Mire of Kaplan; 7 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 step great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ready to welcome her in Heaven are her parents, Howard M. Blanc, Sr. and Marie Roche Blanc; sister, Lou Anna B. Faulk and husband, Larry Faulk; brothers, Raymond Mark Blanc and wife, Gladys Blanc; and Gerald Mark Blanc; daughter-in-law, Cherri Saltzman Mire; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elton Mire and Edmay Hardy Mire; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Mary Blanc; maternal grandparents, Leodious and Estelle Roche; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Mire.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, 300 N. Eleazar Avenue, Kaplan. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.