Beverly Danielle O’Bryan Davenport

September 25, 1958 – April 11, 2018

Beverly Danielle “Billie” O’Bryan Davenport passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at Abbeville United Methodist Church, 213 North State Street, Abbeville, LA on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Officiating the services will be Dr. Rev Mollie McGee. Visitation and gathering for family and friends will be immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

She is survived by son Jessy Lee “Jay Jay” Davenport, Jr., his wife Elizabeth Overfelt Davenport and their son, Ty Richard. She is also survived by her sisters Deborah and husband Richard Veazey, Marcella Tarver, Catherine and husband Ronald Abshire, Patricia and husband Bill Reynolds, Hazel “Libbie” and husband, Richard Murtaugh and brother Henry Daniel “Buddy” O’Bryan, Jr. and wife Kim. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband Jessy Lee Davenport, Sr., her parents Henry Daniel O’Bryan, Sr. and Beverly Gary O’Bryan, her brother-in-law Wade Tarver, four nephews and a great niece.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and in particular, Robin Broussard whose compassion, love and nursing skills were a great comfort to all who cared for Billie in her final days.

