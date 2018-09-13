July 27, 1934 ~ September 11, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Billie Wayne Broussard, 84, who died Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice.

She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

After graduating from Abbeville High School, Billie attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute in nearby Lafayette, La. While there, she held a campus job working in the switch board office. Her major was English with a minor in Library Science. She graduated in three years.

Billie’s teaching career took her to Abbeville, Maurice and Henry High Schools. She taught English and was also a librarian. She was the librarian at Maurice Elementary for 3 years until her retirement. During her teaching career, she was involved with and enjoyed her affiliation with the Louisiana Librarians Association and made many friends. She retired from the Vermilion Parish School System in 1990.

She had been a member of Broussard Family Reunion (La Famille Beausoleil).

She was inducted as a Living Legend of the Acadian Museum on June 6, 2015. She also had the privilege in helping Warren Perrin in editing/proofing his book “Vermilion Parish”.

She is survived by her three sons, Jude Roy Broussard, Joe E. Broussard and his wife Lorraine, and James Boyd Broussard all of Abbeville; one daughter, Anne B. Skipton and her husband Don of Tomball, TX; and eight grandchildren, Amy Harris and her husband Sean, Jacob Broussard, Zachary Broussard, Phillip Broussard, Cassie Broussard, Shawn Broussard, Mallory Broussard and Austin Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R.F. Broussard; parents, Eustis Broussard and the former Willie Mae Waller; and one brother, J.E. “Spanky” Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Mt. Carmel School of Abbeville, Development Fund, 405 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510.

