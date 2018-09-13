A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 15, 2018 in St. Alphonsus Church for Blaise Huval, 79, who passed away on September 10, 2018.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor will be Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Blaise, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Sidney Huval and the former Rita Broussard.

He is survived by three daughters, Jackie Michaud, Tammy Martini and Abbie Huval; two sons, Reed Huval and Phillip Huval; four grandchildren, Katelyn Huval, Courtney Huval, Jade Huval and Lily Huval; one great granddaughter, Maya; one sister, Fay Huval and one brother, Ray Huval.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wade Huval.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Huval family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.