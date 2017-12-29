July 28, 1936 – Dec 23, 2017

Blanche Henderson-Brailey was born on July 28, 1936 to the late Antonia Provost & Otis “Ding” Henderson in Abbeville, Louisiana. Her mothers’ untimely passing at a young age left her upbringing and education in the hands of her grandmother Nita Provost and her aunts, Ann and Helen. She received her faith foundation in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was a graduate of James A. Herod High School where she was actively involved in her love of band and a majorette.

In 1968, she married her lifelong companion, Dalton James Brailey Sr. and they took pride in managing several businesses over the years as they raised their loving family.

She passed on December 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center after a 6 month battle with cancer. Blanche was a resident of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana and an active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 49 years Dalton James Brailey Sr., 3 daughters Lynette Rutland (Dwight), of Lafayette, Louisiana, Angelic Brailey-Ansah (Thomas), of Rosharon, Texas, Fatima Brailey of Missouri City, Texas. 3 Sons Dalton Brailey II (Karin) of Killen, Texas, Don Brailey (Selena) of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Dwight Brailey (Michelle) of Lafayette, Louisiana. 10 grandchildren Joshua, Jasmine, Jayla, Malaycia, Nevaeh, Skyler, Erika, Jaiden, Gabrielle, and Donasha. 5 great grandchildren Aniyla, Jacelyn, Joshua Jr., Aiden and Da’Khaila. 3 God children: Juanessa Green, Coretta Williams, and Tisa Levy. She leaves behind a host of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family as she had an active role in the care of many children. She is preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, two brothers, and other cherished family.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2017. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 7a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 North Saint Valerie St., Abbeville, Louisiana. Christian Rite following at 10a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St, Abbeville, Louisiana. Floral Donations will be handled by Roy-Al Flowers and Gifts, 337-339-0263.